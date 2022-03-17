Toyota Glanza vs Baleno, i20, Altroz: Price, specs, mileage compared

Toyota Motor launched the facelift version of the premium hatchback Glanza earlier this week. It will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz among others.

Toyota Motor has launched 2022 Glanza, the rebadged version of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, in India at a starting price of ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the new Glanza has taken place within weeks of Maruti driving in the new generation Baleno.

Both cars will compete in the premium hatchback segment in India. Besides Baleno, the Glanza will also rival the likes of Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz in the segment. From price to features, here is a quick comparison between the four hatchbacks.

Toyota Glanza vs Baleno, i20, Altroz: Price comparison

2022 Toyota Glanza is available in four trims with both manual and automatic variants. While manual gearbox is available across trims, the automatic transmission has only been included for the top three trims S, G and Z. Toyota Glanza price starts at ₹6.39 lakh and goes up to ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. It is slightly more expensive than Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which was launched last month at a starting price of ₹6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Baleno too is more affordable compared to the new Glanza by at least ₹20,000.

Models (only petrol variants) Starting price in ₹ lakh (ex-showroom) Top-end trim price in ₹ lakh (ex-showroom) 2022 Toyota Glanza 6.39 9.69 2022 Maruti Baleno 6.35 9.49 Hyundai i20 6.98 11.33 Tata Altroz 6 9.13

Compared to Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza is more affordable. The new i20 price starts at ₹6.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Magna variant and goes up to ₹11.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Asta (O) 1.0-litre petrol DCT model.

Tata Altroz is the most affordable among the four if compared between the base variants. Price of Tata Altroz starts at ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XE petrol manual variant and goes up to ₹9.13 lakh for the top-end petrol variant. The top-spec XZ+ 1.5-litre diesel manual costs ₹9.73 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Altroz will soon have an automatic variant joining its lineup next week. It is likely to be priced higher than the existing models.

Toyota Glanza vs Baleno, i20, Altroz: Spec comparison

While looks may be subjective, performance is not. On paper at least, the new Glanza and Baleno have similar power output since the two share similar specs as far as engine and transmission are concerned. Both cars are powered by a 1.2-litre four cylinder K12 petrol engine which comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The engine can generate around 90 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

The rivals Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz have more variations on offer in terms of engine and transmission. Hyundai offers i20 with three choice of engines, which include a 1.2-litre four cylinder petrol, a 1.0-litre three cylinder turbo unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The engines come mated to either a five-speed manual, CVT or DCT in automatic variants as well as an iMT transmission. Its power output ranges between 82 bhp and 120 bhp while peak torque is between 113 Nm to 240 Nm depending on variants one picks.

Tata Motors too offers Altroz with both petrol and diesel variants. However, the hatchback gets only two engines, which include a 1.2-litre petrol and its turbo variant and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. With power output between 84 bhp and 88 bhp, and a torque output between 113 Nm and 200 Nm, Altroz is slightly less powerful than the i20.

Toyota Glanza vs Baleno, i20, Altroz: Mileage comparison

As far as value for money is concerned, both Glanza and Baleno score higher than its rivals even with fewer choice of powertrains. Both hatchback comes with a mileage of 22.3 kmpl in manual and 22.9 kmpl in automatic variants. Compared to these two, Hyundai i20 offers around 21 kmpl in its iMT variant and Altroz offers around 19 kmpl in manual variant. However, of one picks the diesel models of i20 and Altroz, the Hyundai hatchback has the better mileage of 25 kmpl against Altroz's 21.1 kmpl.

First Published Date: