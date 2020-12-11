Toyota India has pulled the plugs on the TRD Limited Edition of the popular Fortuner SUV. The model was placed in the range between ₹34.98 lakh and ₹36.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and stood at ₹2.30 lakh higher price in comparison to the standard model.

The new development also suggests that the launch of the upcoming facelifted Fortuner might also just be around the corner. Select dealers have also started accepting unofficial bookings on the upcoming model.

(Also Read: Toyota announces 'Dream Car Art Contest' for kids in India)

Fortuner TRD edition featured a slew of cosmetic updates including a new sporty looking front main grille featuring black garnish, redesigned bumpers, and TRD logos. In addition to this, the model also featured black alloy wheels along with a blacked-out roof to give a more intimidating and sporty appeal to the exteriors.

On the inside, the limited-spec model featured an all-black interior colour scheme along with exclusive features including auto-folding ORVMs, illuminated scuff plates, and a 360-degree camera. It also came with a technology pack featuring a tyre pressure monitor, wireless smartphone charger for rear passenger, head-up display, digital video recorder (DVR), an air ionizer, and a welcome door lamp at an additional cost.

(Also Read: Toyota launches redesigned fuel cell electric vehicle Mirai)

Under the hood, it was plonked with the familiar 177PS 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Save for the jazzier exteriors TRD had nothing exceptional to offer and it appealed to the customers who demanded a more unique-looking model. Needless to say, the TRD wasn't exactly a pure value-for-money proposition. Now the company is planning to introduce the updated model in the country which is expected to receive a slew of new features and a more powerful engine.

The facelifted Fortuner may hit the showrooms sometime around early-2021 and may cost around ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).