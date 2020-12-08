Toyota announces 'Dream Car Art Contest' for kids in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the 14th annual 'Dream Car Art Contest' in India, providing an opportunity for kids aged 15 and under to sketch their dream car.

The competition will be held online from December 2020 to January 2021 in three age categories - under 8 years old, 8-11 years old and 12-15 years old. Top three winners of the national competition will get a chance to represent India at the dream car art contest to be held at world level at Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan in March 2021. Winners will also be given gift vouchers and certificates while also standing a chance to get an educational grant. The participants can use any standard drawing medium to sketch their dream cars.

The theme of the art contest this year is 'sustainability'. The competition calls for participants to envision a future that is sustainable both in its thinking and approach through their drawings, with a Toyota car being the vehicle for change. "We want to spread our philosophy of creating ever-better cars with better technologies that are environment-friendly," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

After 13 years of being held offline, this is the first time that the drawing competition will be held through digital medium. Toyota says that through this creative initiative, it encourages children to put forward their innovative ideas in 'car' form. This will help them start the process of delivering actionable change alongside the company, it added.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest began in 2004 as part of the company's social contribution initiatives. As many as 6.2 million children from 100 countries/regions have participated in the contest globally since its inception. In 2019 alone, the competition saw about 9,50,000 entries from 86 countries and regions around the globe.