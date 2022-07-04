Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list

HT Auto
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of its two flagship models Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July. The hike has increased price of Fortuner by more than one lakh.
Toyota Motor has once again hiked the price of its flagship models Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV in India. In the latest hikes, the price of the two models has gone up by more than one lakh for the SUV and over 85,000 for the MPV. Earlier in April, Toyota had hiked the prices of the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. The price of the SUV was hiked by up to 1.20 lakh back then.

According to the new price list, the Toyota Fortuner SUV will cost up to 1.14 lakh more than the previous ex-showroom price of its top-of-the range variants like Legender and GR Sport models. The lowest amount of hike has been implemented on the 4X2 base variants for petrol and diesel with both manual and automatic transmission units. The 4X4 diesel manual and automatic variants has seen a price hike of 80,000 each.

Toyota Fortuner variantsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
Toyota Fortuner (petrol)Started at 31.79Starts at 32.40
Toyota Fortuner (diesel)Started at 34.29Starts at 34.90
Toyota Fortuner 4X4Started at 37.74Starts at 38.54
Toyota Fortuner LegenderStarted at 40.91Starts at 42.05
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport48.4349.57 

Toyota Innova Crysta prices have also been hiked by up to 86,000. The maximum hike has been implemented across variants like the ZX 7-seater automatic and the GX 7-seater and 8-seater variants. All other variants offered in diesel have received a price hike of 27,000. The price of the petrol variants of the Innova Crysta remain similar.

Toyota Innova Crysta variantsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
Innova Crysta diesel manualStarted at 18.63Starts at 18.90
Innova Crysta diesel automaticStarted at 20.78Starts at 21.64

The price hike was necessitated due to the rise in input costs and other factors, Earlier in March, Toyota had issued a statement announcing price hike of its cars from April. Toyota had hiked prices of Innova Crysta and Fortuner between 36,000 and 1.20 lakh depending on specific models and their variants. The price hike in April and the recent one are two of the steepest hikes in price of Toyota cars in recent times.

The price hike comes close to the heels of Toyota unveiling its first compact SUV for the Indian markets last week. On July 1, Toyota introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder electric hybrid SUV. The new SUV is aimed to take on the Korean rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the leaders in the compact SUV segment.

