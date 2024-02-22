Toyota faces penalties in Japan over emissions-cheating diesel engines

Toyota is under scrutiny from Japan's transport ministry for alleged misconduct related to emissions-cheating diesel engines installed in several vehicle models, including the Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Hilux . The automaker's engine-building arm, Toyota Industries, admitted to tampering with performance test data for multiple automobile and forklift engine models, leading to potential penalties and certification revocation for the affected engines.

The Japanese transport ministry's investigation uncovered serious misconduct related to the diesel engines, leading to measures being taken to prevent

The Japan transport ministry's investigation revealed that the misconduct was severe, prompting actions to prevent future recurrence. The exact nature of the penalties is yet to be determined, but the focus is currently on forklift engines. The misconduct also involves powerplants used in vans and previous generations of the Land Cruiser.

In response to the discovery, Toyota suspended shipments of 10 different vehicle models due to "certification irregularities." The company stated that it identified the issue internally after noticing anomalies with its forklifts, which prompted further testing of diesel engines. Approximately 84,000 vehicles with suspect engines have been sold since 2020.

Toyota plans to reorganise its management structure and enhance cooperation with the Japanese government to ensure compliance with new testing protocols. Any engines that lose certification will need to undergo a reapplication process before production and sale can resume.

The President of Toyota attributed the issues to insufficient communication and understanding within the company.

In India, the company resumed dispatching the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux utility vehicles in early February. A statement from the company affirmed that the diesel engines comply with Indian regulations. As a result, the dispatch of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux has resumed after a brief temporary suspension.

In early January, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) received a report from a special investigation committee, chaired by Hiroshi Inoue. The committee was tasked with probing potential irregularities in certification regulations concerning domestic emissions certification for engines used in forklifts and construction machinery. Toyota had engaged TICO to develop diesel engines for automobiles.

The issue stemmed from a software glitch affecting the power band curve of the engine. This curve indicates the engine's power output relative to its operating speeds, showing minor peaks in between. This variation occurs because engine power is not constant at all speeds.

