Toyota cars will be pricier from October 1, announced the auto company.

Toyota cars in India to be pricier from October 1: Know why

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 11:05 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Toyota previously announced a price hike in August this year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday has announced that its cars will be pricier from October 1, 2021. The latest price hike decision comes after the automaker announced a price hike from August this year. The Japanese car brand claims that the latest price hike is necessitated to offset the increasing input costs.

Toyota Innova-crysta (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Innova-crysta

2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Fortuner

2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Toyota Urban-cruiser (HT Auto photo)

Toyota Urban-cruiser

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
  • First Published Date : 28 Sep 2021, 11:05 AM IST
