HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top Five New Features Inside 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Top five new features inside 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets a host of updates inside its cabin compared to the outgoing model.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 04:25 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come with a host of safety features like 6 airbags, ESP and Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and a high-speed alert system.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come with a host of safety features like 6 airbags, ESP and Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and a high-speed alert system.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Baleno facelift on Wednesday that comes with a host of updates over the outgoing one. Priced between 6.35 lakh and 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is available for subscription at an all-inclusive fee starting from 13,999.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Exterior And Interior Features Explained)

Just like the outgoing model, the new Baleno facelift will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail network Nexa. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes with a host of design updates and new features compared to the outgoing iteration of the premium hatchback.

Here are the top five new features that have been introduced to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift.

Coloured heads-up display (HUD)

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift gets a first-in-segment coloured heads-up display. This feature increases the premium hatchback's appeal one notch up. It allows the driver to drive without taking eyes off the road by displaying critical information such as speed, RPM, fuel economy, and other notifications.

360-degree camera

The 360-degree camera is another segment-first feature introduced to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This comes with ‘approaching object detection’ technology that can sense the presence of moving objects on the screen. This ensures better safety for the occupants, especially while parking and manoeuvering the vehicle at tight spots.

New SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a free-standing nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD touchscreen infotainment system. This offers an intuitive user interface with advanced voice assistance to offer a seamless connected driving experience to occupants. Maruti Suzuki claims that this infotainment system offers sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense".

New-generation Suzuki Connect

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a new generation Suzuki Connect as an in-built feature, which offers more than 40 features. This system offers information related to the vehicle's safety and security, trips and driving behaviour, status alerts and remote operations through the Suzuki Connect app. The system is claimed compatible with smartwatch and voice connectivity through Alexa Skill. Owners can remotely access and operate door locks, switch off headlamps, hazard lights, alarms through this system.

Fresh styling

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift's cabin gets a completely redesigned appearance that sports a piano black finish with premium metallic grey accentuation on the dashboard, cockpit-style AC switches, a new touchscreen infotainment system and chrome rings on meters.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 04:23 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 Maruti Baleno
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Top five new features inside 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Top five new features inside 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
In pics: Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Punch Kaziranga Edition launched
In pics: Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Punch Kaziranga Edition launched
Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs get Kaziranga edition: Details here
Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs get Kaziranga edition: Details here
Bounce Infinity E1 first ride review: Affordable, smart e-scooter for city
Bounce Infinity E1 first ride review: Affordable, smart e-scooter for city
Watch: What happens when delivery truck hits Lamborghini, Mercedes and Bentley
Watch: What happens when delivery truck hits Lamborghini, Mercedes and Bentley

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city