The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹5.73 lakh. Available in five variants – Lxi, VXi, ZXi, ZSi+ and ZXi+ dual-tone, the updated version of this popular hatchback is priced up to ₹8.41 lakh. The hatchback competes against rivals like Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grandi10 Nios, and Ford Figo etc.

(Also Read: All-new 2021 Maruti Swift launched at ₹5.73 lakh)

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in India in 2016 and with the modernization of its rivals, the hatchback was long due for an update. With the launch of the mid-life facelift for the car, Maruti Suzuki has finally addressed the concern. No wonder, with the updated version, Maruti Suzuki aims to multiply the success of the Swift hatchback.

What all has changed on the updated Maruti Suzuki Swift? Here are the top ones.

Up to ₹25,000 pricier

The updated Maruti Suzuki Swift costs more than the pre-facelift variant. The entry-level LXi trim now costs ₹5.73 lakh, which is ₹24,000 more than the corresponding variant of the pre-facelift Maruti Suzuki Swift. On the other hand, the top-end ZXi+ AMT variant is now priced at ₹8.27 lakh, dearer by ₹25,000 than the same trim of the pre-facelift model.

Apart from that, there are two dual-tone options on offer as well- ZXi+ Dual Tone MT priced at ₹7.91 lakh and ZXi+ Dual Tone AMT, priced at ₹8.41 lakh.

Tweaked sporty front fascia

The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is carried over in the updated version except for some minor tweaks. A new cross mesh front grille with a bold strip dividing the radiator grille is there. With this, the front profile appears slightly sportier than the pre-facelift model. Apart from these slight changes, no other changes are visible on the exterior.

Dual-tone colour options

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in six different single-tone exterior paint options - Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue and Pearl Arctic White. Additionally, it is available in three dual-tone colour options as well, which are - Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof.

Updated instrument cluster, auto fold ORVM

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift’s cabin gets features including a Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-start-stop button, keyless entry, automatic climate control, steering mounted control buttons etc. Additional features introduced to the pre-facelift model are the cruise control, updated instrument cluster with a colour MID, auto fold functionality enabled ORVMs.

More power

The biggest change in the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift is made under the hood with a new 1.2-litre dual-jet naturally-aspirated K12N engine that also churns power for the Dzire compact sedan. This engine is capable of churning out 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is clubbed with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while there is a 5-speed AMT on offer as well.

Improved mileage

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift is claimed to offer fuel efficiency of 23.20 kmpl for the petrol-MT variant and 23.76 kmpl for the AMT option. This is certainly an improvement from the pre-facelifted Swift’s claimed fuel efficiency of 21.21 kmpl, thanks to the introduction of auto-idle start-stop functionality to the hatchback.

(All prices, ex-showroom)