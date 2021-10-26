Top car features that buyers want most

Modern cars come packed with a host of features. In an attempt to make their cars appealing to the buyers, auto manufacturers have been increasingly offering new and innovative features and technologies in their products. These modern and innovative features serve different purposes such as safety, convenience and performance.

The auto industry has evolved so much keeping pace with the consumer demands that even the new entry-level cars come with some features that were once available only in luxury models.

Here are some of the modern car features that are most in-demand by car buyers.