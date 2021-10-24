MG Astor sold out for 2021, bookings begin for 2022

MG Motor India is witnessing a phenomenal response with its latest offering Astor SUV. Touted as India's first artificial intelligence-enabled car, the MG Astor's booking commenced on October 21 and the car was sold out within minutes. Now the British car brand has opened priority bookings for 2022.

Interested consumers can book the Astor SUV for 2022 through the automaker's official website or by visiting any authorized dealership, said MG in an official statement. When introduced, MG claimed that it aims to deliver 5,000 units of the Astor SUV in 2021.

Commenting on the car's phenomenal consumer response, Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India, said that the automaker is ecstatic about the response it has received from the customers. "Given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year," he further added.

MG Astor comes as the fifth model from MG Motor India after Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster. The SUV is priced from ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

