The new BS 6 emission norms have come into action starting from April 1st. Now, all the new vehicles sold and registered in India will have to be BS 6 compliant.

In order to jump to the stricter BS 6 emission standards, carmakers have introduced some minor mechanical changes. As a result, overall fuel efficiency and power output, both have altered slightly in some cars.

Here are the top 5 most fuel-efficient BS 6 cars in India right now.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT- 24.12 kmpl:

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was recently updated and along with the new design changes and tweaked equipment list, the car now also hosts a BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine which is 7 PS more powerful than before and comes with a start-stop function as well. While in the 5-speed manual configuration it develops 23.26 kmpl, in the 5-speed AMT it is known to deliver even more 24.12 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza- 23.87 kmpl:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno or Toyota Glanza, whatever you call it, both share the same 90 PS 1.2-litre engine along with a 12V lithium-ion battery which helps in start/stop and energy recuperation. The set-up is known to deliver an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 23.87 kmpl.

Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT- 22.5 kmpl:

In case you are looking for one of the most fuel-efficient cars in India, then you can't simply overlook the Renault Kwid. It is offered with two engine options - 54 PS 0.8-litre and 68 PS 1.0-litre unit. While the former delivers an ARAI mileage of 22.3 kmpl, the latter (AMT) is known to deliver even higher 22.5 kmpl of fuel economy.

Maruti Suzuki Alto- 22.05 kmpl:

Another Maruti in the list is the famous Alto which comes with a 48 PS 0.8-litre engine certified to deliver 22.05 kmpl of fuel mileage. There is also a CNG variant of this car, it offers an even higher mileage of 31.59 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0- 21.79 kmpl:

The tall-boy hatchback sources power from two engine options, a 68 PS 1.0-litre and a 83 PS 1.2-litre. The former has been rated to return an impressive 21.79 kmpl of fuel economy, while the latter delivers slightly lesser 20.52 kmpl.

There is also a factory-fit CNG option which delivers a formidable 32.52 km/kg of mileage.