Top 5 most affordable cars in India offering ADAS technology

ADAS or advanced driver assistance system has become the latest talk of the auto industry. It is essentially a suite of safety features that helps the driver better interact with any hindrances on the road. It ensures more safety for driver and passengers in the car as well as on the road. The safety suite comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot detection.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 18:09 PM
(Top - L-R) Honda City 5th-gen, Hyundai Verna 2023, MG Astor (Bottom L-R) Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700
(Top - L-R) Honda City 5th-gen, Hyundai Verna 2023, MG Astor (Bottom L-R) Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700

Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars in India that come with ADAS features:

Honda City

The Honda City hybrid, which starts at 18,89,000, first got the camera-based ADAS suite. This includes features such as Lane Keep assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Headlamp Beam adjust. After the facelift, the petrol variants - V, VX and ZX also come with ADAS. Honda City 5th gen starts at 11,57,000. The ADAS suite on Honda City is called ‘Honda Sensing’.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna followed into the footsteps of Honda City to become second midsize sedan in the country to offer ADAS. This safety suite in Verna, called Hyundai SmartSense', is available on the SX (O) trim, which starts at 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It includes features such as Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Cruise Control With Stop & Go, and Lane Following Assist, among others.

MG Astor

The top-end Savvy variant of Astor offers the ADAS suite with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, among others. The variant comes at a starting price of 16,99,800 (ex-showroom). The MG Astor SUV has a personal AI assistant robot on its dashboard which is capable of providing information on various topics. The Sharp variant too has an option to choose the ADAS package for the Autonomous Level 2 features.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier costs between 15.00 lakh and 24.00 lakh. The updated model gets a host of ADAS highlights which include Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning. The SUV also gets other safety features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Mahindra XUV700

XUV700 was the first in its segment to get the ADAS suite which includes features such as Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition, among others. The safety suite is available on the top-of-the-line AX7 and AX7L variants, which start at 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

