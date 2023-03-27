Looking to buy SUV with ADAS features in India? These five are the most affordable

ADAS is now one of the most sought-after features in cars offered in India
Several carmakers in India have started to launch models that offer autonomous driving features
MG Motor was one of the first carmakers in India to introduce ADAS in its cars
MG Astor, which offers level 2 ADAS, is priced from ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Motors recently introduced ADAS features in Harrier SUV, which starts from ₹23.62 lakh
Tata Motors also launched Safari SUV with ADAS with prices starting from ₹24.46 lakh
The new MG Hector, which also offers level 2 ADAS features, has been launched at a price of ₹14.72 lakh
Mahindra XUV700, launched two years ago, also offers ADAS features
The price of ADAS variants of the SUV starts from just under ₹20 lakh