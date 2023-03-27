Looking to buy SUV with ADAS features in India? These five are the most affordable

Published Mar 27, 2023

ADAS is now one of the most sought-after features in cars offered in India

Several carmakers in India have started to launch models that offer autonomous driving features

MG Motor was one of the first carmakers in India to introduce ADAS in its cars

MG Astor, which offers level 2 ADAS, is priced from 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors recently introduced ADAS features in Harrier SUV, which starts from  23.62 lakh

Tata Motors also launched Safari SUV with ADAS with prices starting from  24.46 lakh

The new MG Hector, which also offers level 2 ADAS features, has been launched at a price of 14.72 lakh

Mahindra XUV700, launched two years ago, also offers ADAS features

The price of ADAS variants of the SUV starts from just under 20 lakh
