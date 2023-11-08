Nexon keeps crown as Scorpio beats Creta, Seltos in top 10 SUV race

The SUV race in India intensified in October with the entry of at least one new name in the festive month. While Tata Nexon facelift expectedly continues to be the favourite among all SUVs sold in India, Mahindra's Scorpio has taken big strides and emerged a more popular option compared to the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos last month. The mix of SUVs remain largely the same with Maruti leading with three models in the list including Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara. Here is a quick look at the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in October.

Tata Nexon:

The new Nexon facelift remained a strong favourite among Indian buyers in the festive month. Launched weeks before Navratri and Dusshera festivals, the Nexon 2023 registered 16,887 units in October. It is a healthy jump of around 23 per cent compared to the same month last year. The sale has increased in comparison to the previous month too when Tata sold 15,325 units in September.

Maruti Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki, which currently boasts as India's top SUV maker, saw its most popular model in the segment gain more than 60 per cent last month. Brezza found 16,050 homes around Navratri celebrations, a jump from just 9,941 units in October last year. It has also improved its sales performance significantly compared to September when Maruti sold 15,001 units.

Tata Punch:

Punch, Tata's smallest SUV, continues to hold its third position in the list. In October, Tata Motors sold 15,217 units of the Hyundai Exter rival, up from 13,036 units sold in the previous month. Compared to October 2022, thePunch has seen an increase of nearly 40 per cent in sales. The carmaker is expected to launch the EV version of the SUV soon, which will further bolster its sales performance in coming days.

Mahindra Scorpio:

The biggest gainer in the SUV segment in October was Mahindra's flagship model Scorpio. Sold in Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic versions, the SUV registered an increase of 83 per cent in sales last month. Mahindra sold 13,578 units of Scorpio during the festive month and has beaten some of the other popular models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos for the first time. In September, the SUV found 11,846 takers.

Hyundai Creta:

At number five, Hyundai's Creta remains the best-selling compact SUV managing to keep its arch rival Kia Seltos at bay. The Korean carmaker sold 13,077 units of Creta SUV last month, up from 12,717 units sold in the previous month. Compared to October last year, the SUV has clocked an increase of around 10 per cent in sales. Hyundai is expected to drive in the new generation Creta next year.

Kia Seltos:

Seltos's sales has gained significantly since its facelift version made debut earlier this year. In the festive month, Seltos found 12,362 homes across India, clocking one of its best months in terms of sales since its launch. The SUV has seen a jump of 26 per cent in sales compared to the same month last year. In September, Kia sold 10,588 units of the SUV.

Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai's answer to the likes of Nexon and Brezza continues to lag behind its rivals in October. The Venue sub-compact SUV found 11,581 takers last month, despite clocking a rise of 21 per cent over October last year when the Korean carmaker sold 9,585 units of the model. In fact, Venue's sales has gone down compared to September when Hyundai sold 12,204 units of the SUV.

Maruti Fronx:

One of the reasons why Maruti has gained big in the SUV segment is the introduction of the Fronx. The SUV, based on Baleno, registered 11,357 units last month, much higher than its rival Hyundai Exter.

Maruti Grand Vitara:

After initial success, Grand Vitara seems to be lagging behind its rivals in the compact SUV race. Maruti sold 10,834 units of the SUV in October, up by 35 per cent since last year when the carmaker sold 8,052 units. However, compared to the previous month, the sales of Grand Vitara has dropped from 11,736 units.

Mahindra Bolero:

The last name of the list is another Mahindra icon. The Bolero SUV found 9,647 homes across India, marginally up from 9,519 units in the previous month. In October last year, Mahindra has clocked a 10 per cent increase in sales of Bolero.

