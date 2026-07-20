Three most-awaited car launches to look out for this week

July has witnessed a couple of most-awaited launches already with the Tata Sierra EV and the Renault Kwid facelift, among others. However, the major car launches have been kept for the latter half of the month with automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Kia launching their products. Here are 3 most-awaited car launches to look for this week:

This week will see the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift, Kia Syros EV and Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+, with updated powertrains, EV technology and expected prices across different segments

1 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift Maruti Suzuki Brezza EMI starting at just ₹10,800/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is set to make its debut on July 24. Apart from subtle changes on the exterior, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Booster Jet petrol engine producing 108 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The sub-4m SUV will retain its naturally aspirated 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine producing approximately 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It is expected to be priced between ₹8.99 lakh and ₹14 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

2 Kia Syros EV Kia Syros EV EMI starting at just ₹18,400/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Syros EV is powered by two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs: a 42 kWh pack and a 51.4 kWh pack. The former sends power to the front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. The latter, much like the former, sends power to a front axle-mounted electric motor producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. It is expected to be priced between ₹13.99 lakh to ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are expected to be revealed by the South Korean automaker on July 24.

3 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 EMI starting at just ₹1,33,400/ month Check Eligibility The Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV 4MATIC+ sold globally is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 21.2-kWh battery pack working in tandem with an electric motor producing a combined output of 585 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque, and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the E 53 PHEV gets an all-electric driving range of approximately 100 km, with the E 53 capable of getting up to 140 kmph operating solely on electric power. It is expected to be price between ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore (both prices are ex-showroom) and is expected to be launched on July 23.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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