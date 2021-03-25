Whoever said that a three-wheeled vehicle can never look sharp and stylish clearly never saw the Daymak Spiritus electric vehicle. The Daymak Spiritus may not be widely known - heck, it is only in prototype form in the real world currently, but one look at the proposed images is enough to promise a bright future in a space that hardly has many rivals.

Daymak is a Canadian EV maker and Spiritus is its ultra cool and very futuristic offering that was recently opened for pre-orders. The company claims that it is the world's fastest three-wheeled two-seater electric car and because there may not be many like it, it is a claim that may just be true.

The Spiritus EV has an 80 kWh at its core and produces 197 hp of power. The claimed per-charge range figure is at around 482 kilometres. This is for the Ultimate version of the EV while there is also a more affordable Deluxe model which packs in a 36 kWh battery which produces 100 hp and has a range claim of 300 kilometres.

But how affordable is more affordable?

There is a massive price difference between the Ultimate and Deluxe models Spiritus EV. While the Deluxe has been priced at $19,995, the upper model is vastly more expensive at $149,995.

But before you shun out the Ultimate model of the EV, it is important to note here that it fires to 100 kmph in lightening quick 1.8 seconds! This is quicker than some of the much-acclaimed performance electric vehicles out in global markets. While fast in its own right, the Deluxe model is significantly slower and takes 6.9 seconds to hit 100 kmph.

If style and not speed is more your thing, the Daymak Spiritus will have much to offer as well. The more expensive model will feature carbon fiber bodywork, wireless charging, autonomous driving and automatic opening doors. Scissor-style opening doors, a small solar panel for trickle charging and built-in alarm systems are some of the other highlights to look forward to.

The company is currently accepting pre-order reservations and is looking at starting full-scale production at its facility in Toronto. It is scheduled for a launch sometime in