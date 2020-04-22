This Jaguar Land Rover wins South African Car of the Year Award
1 min read.Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 09:00 AM IST
PTI
The South African Car of the Year trophy, which is being awarded since 1986, is the country's most respected and sought-after motoring accolade.
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, a virtual award ceremony was organised this year instead of the usual gala event that is held annually.
A pioneering electric car manufactured by Tata subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover has won the prestigious South African Car of the Year Award.
The accolade won by the I-PACE EV400 AWD SE was a first for Jaguar in South Africa and an addition to several other international awards including 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car Award and European Car of the Year.