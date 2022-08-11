This insane F1-influenced race car promises 1159 hp, produces 4000 kg downforce

Rodin FZero is a Formula One-inspired race car from New Zealand that is set to be built in a limited number of 27 units only.

New Zealand's Rodin Cars showed its wild-looking FZero track car to the world back in 2019, and now the company is ready with a production model of the car. The production is slated to begin soon, and only 27 units of this insane race car will be built, claimed the company. The first unit of the Rodin FZero will be finished by 2023. It claims the Rodin FZero has been built free from all restrictions meant for road-legal cars. Also, it aims to be the fastest track car.

(Also Read: MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon)

Weighing only 698 kg, the FZero is built entirely from carbon fibre in an attempt to keep its weight the lightest possible. Dimensionally, the car measures 5,500 mm long and 2,200 mm wide. Rodin claims that all of the car’s carbon fibre parts are manufactured in-house. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V10 engine, built by Rodin and Neil Brown Engineering. The engine itself weighs just 132 kg and has been designed as the lightest and most compact V10 engine ever built to date.

Just like its wild design, the Rodin FZero's power and torque output too, are mind-boggling at 1,159 hp and 1,026 Nm respectively. The powertrain gets an electric motor as well, which churns out 174 hp peak power. The engine is capable of revving at 10,000 rpm at its peak. Power is channelled to the wheels via an eight-speed transmission, which is located in a titanium 3D printed case and weighs only 66 kg. Rodin claims the car produces an insane 4,000 kg downforce.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

For braking energy, it uses 380 mm carbon disc brakes at front and rear, complete with six-piston front and four-piston rear titanium callipers. They offer regenerative braking for the hybrid powertrain. The car runs on 18-inch bespoke OZ Racing wheels, wrapped in 300 mm wide front tyres and 360 mm rear tyres.

While Rodin has revealed several details about the car, its performance details are still a mystery. However, the manufacturer claims that it can achieve a top speed of 360 kmph and complete a lap faster than a current GP F1 race car.

First Published Date: