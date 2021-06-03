As per its electrification strategy Ford aims to sell only plug-in hybrid and electronic passenger vehicles in the European market starting from 2026. One of the upcoming electrified models under this strategy will be the Ford ID.4. Scheduled to debut in 2023, the ID.4 is expected to come with a large touchscreen infotainment system acting as both an instrument cluster and infotainment system, according to reports.

(Also Read: Designers reimagined Ford Mustang as a small futuristic electric coupe)

What's interesting is the massive touchscreen display at the dashboard of the Ford's ID.4 is expected to be inherited from the China-spec Evos. The touchscreen infotainment system could get a crisp crisp 4K resolution.

It is expected to use a different OS since the Evos runs on a localized SYNC+ 2.0 with Baidu's AI tech. It could get Ford's SYNC4 system.

Ford is currently working hand in hands with its rival from the other side of Atlantic Volkswagen to build its electrified vehicle offensive. The Ford ID.4 is likely to be based on the MEB architecture of Volkswagen, as part of the joint project. Besides that several other components too are expected to be shared.

The upcoming Ford ID.4 is expected to come based on the Volkswagen ID.4. The compact crossover will be available in both rear and all-wheel-drive system options just like the Volkswagen ID.4. It could receive a boxy exterior design and a cabin-like Evos.

Interestingly, Ford is also working on another electric vehicle that will be based on the same MEB architecture of Volkswagen. It could be a small hatchback similar to the VW ID.3.