This country will allow 400 robo-taxis to ply on roads by early 2022

If electric is the new phenomenon in the automotive world, self-driving technology is the other megatrend disrupting the automobile world. While self-driving vehicles are being developed in many countries through real-world testing. Israel is one of those countries that is aiming to deploy a fleet of self-driving vehicles.

The country plans to allow 400 self-driving electric taxis to ply on roads by early 2022.

(Also Read: Hyundai India to launch six electric cars by 2028, focus on charging infra)

Israel on Tuesday unveiled a draft law to allow 400 self-driving electric taxis to operate around the country as early as next year. Initially limited to self-driving taxis, the country is aiming larger penetration of autonomous driving technology in the transport sector, reports Reuters.

The report also claims that 640 Israeli startups are already working on autonomous driving technology. The aim is to reduce road accidents to zero, while also reducing vehicular emissions and congestion at the same time. Majorly, autonomous driving technology will be used for public transportation, while penetration in private vehicles will be lesser.

Around 40 such self-driving vehicles, equipped with cameras and sensors, are already on Israeli road. Currently, a number of self-driving cars are being tested on Israeli roads by Russian tech giant Yandex, in addition to hundreds of such vehicles in Moscow, the report claims. Among the other companies developing self-driving vehicle technology is Intel Corp unit Mobileye, which is based in Jerusalem.

The report further claims that technology that has been helping Israel’s military to drive tanks, guide and intercept missiles, and to keep its computer systems secure, is being redeployed towards developing self-driving cars.

Around the world, several auto majors such as Ford, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors are racing to shift zero-emission battery electric vehicles from traditional petrol or diesel-powered vehicles. Also, they are focusing significantly on driverless driving technology.