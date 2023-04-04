HT Auto
These tyres enable Lamborghini Revuelto ready for rough roads in all seasons

Lamborghini Revuelto has made quite some ripples in the automotive world in the last few days, as it has created a whole new segment, High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV). While the Lamborghini Revuelto's powertrain is grabbing all the attention, there is actually more to talk about this hybrid hypercar.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 09:32 AM
Bridgestone claims to have developed special Potenzas and Blizzaks tyres specifically for the 1,000-horsepower hybrid hypercar Lamborghini Revuelto.
Tyre manufacturer Bridgestone claims that it has developed and manufactured bespoke tyres for the hypercar, which are capable of taking on the rough terrain challenges for the Revuelto in all seasons, irrespective of temperatures and weather conditions. The tyre maker has said that it has built special Potenza and Blizzak tyres, which were developed specifically for the 1,000 hp hybrid hypercar.

The company also claims that there are two different options for very different conditions. One is a special Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyre that measures 345/30-ZR21s on the back and 265/35 Bridgestone Potenzas on the front. It also stated that the company also created a special set of its well-known Blizzak snow tyres for those who seek all-season driving capability in their Revuento. Also, the owners of the Lamborghini Revuelto can add Blizzak LM005 tyres that are just as wide as the stock Potenza Sports, claims Bridgestone.

Besides being immensely capable, these tyres' manufacturing processes too were unique, claims the company. It said that these tyres were developed and manufactured in Italy using both virtual and real-world situations to ensure optimum performance capabilities. No wonder, with an all-wheel-drive powertrain combining a screaming new V12 engine paired with three high-performance electric motors, tyre choice is obviously very important in making use of that high power.

Lamborghini Marketing Director Cristian Mastro said that the company is pleased to be working with Bridgestone as its exclusive tyre partner once again for the new hypercar. "This partnership on the new Revuelto continues our strong collaboration with Bridgestone on our supercars, following the recent development of custom-engineered Bridgestone tires for Huracán STO, EVO, Tecnica, and Sterrato models," he added.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Revuelto hypercar supercar hybrid car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
