Tesla Cybertruck may be touted as a massively capable electric pick-up truck on the move but it is very likely to have some nifty tricks up its sleeves, particularly its doors. Replying to a tweet recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that instead of conventional door handles, a Tesla Cybertruck will recognize the owner and open its doors.

(Also read: Elon Musk confirms that Tesla Cybertruck will get a rear-wheel steering)

The Cybertruck is the much-awaited EV from Tesla that is raring to storm the electric pick-up segment that has seen some significant entries in recent times. First revealed in November of 2019, Cybertruck will be manufactured at Tesla Gigafactory in Texas. And while Musk has repeatedly highlighted how the Cybertruck will have the performance credentials of a sports car and the go-anywhere capabilities of a pick-up, it could well stay true to Tesla's basic idea of offering path-breaking technologies for user comfort.

Musk, in his tweet, mentioned that the production design of the Cybertruck will be near similar to the one that was showcased back in 2019 and that there won't be any door handles. "In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door," he wrote on the micro-blogging site. "Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!"

The overall exterior design of Cybertruck has people quite divided with many lauding the radical visual language while others claiming it is just too outlandish. But there is not much doubting that this EV, with its ability to fire to 100 kmph in under 6.5 seconds and with an estimated range of over 400 kms could become an instant hit once launched.

The launch of the Tesla Cybertruck has seen delays and is now likely at some point in 2020. It has received nearly 200,000 orders across the globe.