After Altroz, it is time for Safari to be the official partner for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to be played from April 9. The tournament will take place in six cities with the summit clash scheduled for May 30.

While Altroz was the official partner for IPL in its previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates, Tata Motors has continues with its association with the tournament and the newly-launched Safari is the partner for IPL 2021. "This year’s IPL is a special one for us as the tournament has made its way back to its Indian venues after a difficult year," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors. "The excitement of the 2021 tournament will be a notch higher as cricket lovers in India look forward to welcoming the illustrious league back to their home stadiums. We are thrilled to be contributing to this excitement with the renewal of our fruitful association with BCCI, for the fourth consecutive year."

Safari was launched amid much fanfare and has seen initial success in the Indian market. Essentially a three-row version of the Harrier SUV, Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 167.62 bhp and has around 320 Nm of torque.

But powering the SUV through the cricket season would be display spots across all venues of IPL 2021 - Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Additionally, the player with the highest strike rate will be awarded with a prize amount of ₹1 lakh.