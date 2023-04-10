HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Testing With New Interior

Tata Nexon facelift spied testing with new interior

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelift version of Nexon SUV, its best-selling model in the country, in coming days. The carmaker was recently spotted testing the Nexon facelift SUV hinting at slight change in design and new interior looks with features. The launch of Tata Nexon facelift is expected to take place in the second half of this year. Nexon facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub-compact segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2023, 15:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Nexon facelift SUV was spotted testing recently with new interior looks and features. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Roy Cruiser)
Tata Nexon facelift SUV was spotted testing recently with new interior looks and features. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Roy Cruiser)
Tata Nexon facelift SUV was spotted testing recently with new interior looks and features. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Roy Cruiser)
Tata Nexon facelift SUV was spotted testing recently with new interior looks and features. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Roy Cruiser)

The recent spy shots of the Tata Nexon facelift SUV reveals that it could get styling cues from the Curvv Concept showcased by the carmaker earlier. The Curvv SUV coupe concept was showcased during the Auto Expo 2023 held in January this year. It will get a LED split headlamp setup along with LED DRLs and a redesigned grille. While the profile of the SUV may not get too many cosmetic changes, the alloy wheels are going to be new. At the rear, the Nexon facelift SUV is likely to come with LED light bar and a reworked bumper.

The spy shots also reveal the dual-tone interior of the Tata Nexon facelift version. Some of the biggest changes inside include a new two-spoke steering wheel, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is probably sourced from Harrier and Safari facelift models and a larger sunroof. Tata Motors may add features like ventilated seats as new feature. Given that the new Harrier and Safari are equipped with ADAS technology, Tata Motors may offer the same feature in the higher variants of the Nexon facelift SUV too. In that case, Nexon will become the first model in its segment to offer ADAS.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is likely to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes, the engine is expected to churn out 125 bhp of power and 225 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2023, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: Safari Nexon Harrier Nexon Tata Motors
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city