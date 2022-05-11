HT Auto
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Range and Features

  • Tata Nexon EV Max is going to be the long range version of the standard Nexon EV currently available in the markets. It is going to be the third electric vehicle from the carmaker after Nexon EV and Tigor EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 09:25 AM
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge in real world conditions.
Tata Motors will launch the 2022 Nexon EV Max SUV today. The new EV, also referred to as the long range version of the standard Nexon EV, is going to be the third electric car from the Indian carmaker. With the new Nexon EV Max SUV, Tata Motors hopes to strengthen its hold in the EV four-wheeler segment where it enjoys a market share of more than 80 percent.

Nexon EV Max may be more powerful than Nexon EV

The new Nexon EV Max is likely to be slightly more powerful than the standard Nexon EV models which generate maximum output of 136hp and 245 Nm of torque. With a new battery pack, the Nexon EV Max is likely to churn out 143hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque.

Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge.
11 May 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Similar looks, with a few tweaks

Ahead of the launch today, Tata Motors has been teasing the Nexon EV Max on its social media sites giving away key details to expect from the new electric SUV. According to the teasers, the long-range Nexon EV will sport largely the same looks like the existing car. However, it may use revised 5-spoke alloy wheels and rear disc brakes. 

11 May 2022, 08:23 AM IST

Bigger battery, longer range

Tata Motors has confirmed that the new long-range Nexon EV Max will come with a bigger 40kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is also likely to sport a more powerful 6.6kW AC charger to speed up charging process. The existing model gets a smaller 30 kWh battery pack with a claimed 312 km of single-cycle charge. Tata Motor claims that the Nexon EV Max will come with a real-world range of around 300 kms on a single charge. This may go beyond 400 kms in ARAI certification.

Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved range of 300 kms on a single charge.
11 May 2022, 07:57 AM IST

Nexon's rise as India's best-selling SUV

Tata Nexon has emerged as India's best-selling SUV after being in the market for nearly five years. Sub-compact in size, Tata Nexon was struggling against its Japanese and Korean rivals in terms of sales till mid 2021. Tata had also launched the electric variant of the Nexon back in 2019. It is only since the second half of last year that Tata has started to taste the success through Nexon's performance on sales charts. Tata sold over 14,000 units of Nexon EV in 2021-22 FY. More than 10 percent of those sales came from Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon and its EV variant is currently the highest selling SUV in India.
