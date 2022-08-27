Tata Motors teases new special editions of Harrier, Nexon and Safari SUVs

Tata will soon launch a new edition of its SUVs. The manufacturer already sells Dark Edition, Kaziranga Edition, Gold and Adventure Persona Edition.

Tata Motors has teased a new special edition of its SUVs which are expected to be launched during this festive season. It seems like the homegrown manufacturer is trying to increase the luxury quotient with the new editions. The new special edition will be launched for the Harrier, Safari and Nexon. In the future, Nexon EV might also get the new edition. However, this is not confirmed yet. Tata Motors would only make cosmetic upgrades and feature addition to the new variants. There will be no mechanical changes to any of the SUVs.

In the teaser, it can be seen that the SUVs are finished in dual-tone paint with a white roof. The alloys are blacked-out. There might be other cosmetic changes as well such as new badging to differentiate the new edition from the standard variants.

The manufacturer might offer features such as ventilated front seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, premium leather upholstery etc. These features are already offered on the top-end variants of the SUVs so expect the new edition to be based on the top-end variant.

Mechanically, the SUVs stay the same. So, Harrier and Safari will be offered with a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Nexon is offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine.

Having said that, the Harrier is due for a facelift. A test mule of the SUV was spotted that was equipped with a 360-degree camera. Along with this, it is expected that Harrier will also get ADAS and a new larger and more responsive touchscreen infotainment system. The Safari will also get the same set of features. Moreover, Tata Motors is testing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Harrier and Safari. The manufacturer should launch the SUVs with the new engine by the end of this year.

