Tata Motors has reported a 505% growth in total domestic sales at 66,609 units in March 2021 as compared to 11,012 units sold in the same month of 2020. The massive YoY growth is attributed to the sales slump last year due to the Covid-19 crisis, while the retail numbers have improved since the lockdown ended.

(Also Read: Tata Motors now offers ceramic coating on new Safari. Here's what's special)

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales increased to 29,654 units last month, as compared with 5,676 units sold in March 2020. Also, the automaker's PV business recorded its highest ever sales in 9-years, in March 2021 and Q4 FY21 as well, as Tata Motors has claimed.

In the FY21 the Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales have registered their highest-ever annual retail numbers in 8 years at 222,025 units, recording a 69% YoY growth.

Tata Motors attributes the sales growth to its New Forever product range. This includes the models like Tata Safari, Tigor, Tiago, Altorz, Nexon, etc. These models not only gave Tata Motors' portfolio a fresh look but also helped the automaker to grab better numbers in the market.

In the electric vehicle segment as well, Tata Motors sold 4,219 units in FY21, recording a threefold increase over FY20. The carmaker registered its highest-ever monthly and quarterly sales of 705 EVs and 1,711 EVs in March 21 and Q4 FY21, as informed by Shailesh Chandra, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors.

Chandra also added that the Nexon EV has crossed the milestone of 4,000 units, since its launch in the Indian market back in January 2020. The automaker is currently at the top spot of the electric car segment of the Indian auto market, thanks to its Nexon EV. Apart from the Nexon EV, Tata Motors also sells the Tigor EV.