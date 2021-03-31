Tata Motors on Wednesday announced it will offer ceramic coating on the all-new Safari at a cost that is additional to the price of the car itself. The ceramic coating will be optional and will be done in-house.

The Safari was launched at a starting price of ₹14.69 lakh (ex showroom) on February 22 as yet another option in the three-row SUV segment that is seeing some significant additions off late. While Safari is offered in six trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+, as well as six and seven-seat layouts, there is also a new Adventure Persona trim priced at ₹20.20 lakh (ex showroom) for the manual and ₹21.45 lakh (ex showroom) for the automatic. The ceramic coating, while available for all trims, could be especially helpful in the Persona trim which is more meant for adventure.

Ceramic coating is an advanced hydrophilic formulation technology that promises to enhance the colour coat of a car while also protecting it. As against conventional coating, ceramic coating lasts longer and may protect a vehicle against particles like animal matter, acid rain, solvents, road grime, among others.

The ceramic coating for the Safari has been priced at ₹28,500 and Tata Motors informs that it will also extend it to other cars in its product portfolio with prices depending on the model. "We have collaborated with world-class companies in car care technologies such as 3M, Wuerth, Bardhal and Sikand Stanley BG and SK Car Care to bring in this industry first service in India in house," said Dimple Mehta, Head of Customer Care at Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Business Unit. "We are positive that this value-added service along with others will provide paramount vehicle protection as we work to continue to provide the best-in-class aftersales service to our customers."