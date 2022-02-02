HT Auto
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch

Tata Motors launched Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG in January.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 12:19 PM
Tata Motors has entered the CNG segment with Tiago and Tigor.
Tata Motors has entered the CNG segment with Tiago and Tigor.

Tata Motors joined the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai earlier this month in joining the CNG bandwagon. With a clear intention at having a large say in the growing CNG passenger vehicle (PV) market, Tata Motors launched Tigor and Tiago CNG versions and announced recently that in just a few weeks, it had managed to sell 3,000 units of both vehicles.

Rising petrol and diesel costs have put the focus firmly on vehicles powered by alternate fuel sources. And while the buzz is all around electric vehicles - and Tata Motors does offer Nexon EV and Tigor EV, factors such as high price points and range anxieties still act as deterrents against battery power. CNG, therefore, has become a viable alternative.

 The Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG models are a show of intent from Tata Motors that it has options available for all kinds of customer requirements. At the launch event, company officials pointed to the growing number of CNG stations in major Indian cities and towns, apart from the rising fuel prices, as factors that would continue to increase demand for CNG vehicles.

Tata Tigor CNG trimsXZXZ+
Price (ex-showroom) 769,900 829,900

Interestingly, both Tigor and Tiago CNG models are based on upper variants which means that choosing a CNG-fitted Tata car isn't going to come at the cost of missing features.

Tata Tiago CNG trimsXEXMXTXZ+
Price (ex-showroom) 609,900 639,900 669,900 752,900

Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG safety highlights:

The Tata CNG cars have advanced high-quality stainless steel CNG kits that promise durability. The Tiago and Tigor CNG get leak detection technology that ensures a switch to petrol in case of a gas leak and other preventive measures. The cars come with a host of technologies including a single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG, special nozzle for faster refuelling.

Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG cabin highlights:

Both CNG cars get digital instrument clusters showing which show multiple information, along with other features. The homegrown automaker claims that the CNG variants come equipped with features that are already available in their petrol only counterparts.

Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG engine details and range:

Both the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG offer CNG range of 300 km on a full tank. This makes sure the Tiago and Tigor CNG can run long ranges with both petrol and CNG tanks full. Both the new Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG get power from the 1.2-litre BS-Vi Revotron engine that produces 73 PS of maximum power, which is claimed as the highest for any CNG car in this segment.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tigor Tata Tiago Tigor CNG Tiago CNG Tata Motors
