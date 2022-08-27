Tata Motors introduces new Jet Edition for Safari, Harrier and Nexon SUVs

HT Auto
Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier and Nexon. The manufacturer already offers special editions of their SUVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2022, 14:45 PM
Tata Safari Jet Edition comes with Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats.
Tata Motors has launched yet another new edition of its Harrier, Nexon and Safari SUVs, it is called Jet Edition. The manufacturer says that the Jet Edition is inspired by the luxuriousness of business jets. The Jet Edition of all the SUVs gets cosmetic upgrades to the exterior as well as the interior. There are no mechanical upgrades to any of the SUVs. Below are the prices of the Jet Edition of Safari, Nexon and Harrier.

Models

Price (in INR, Ex-showroom Delhi)

Safari XZ+ (Diesel 6 seater)

21.45 lakhs

Safari XZA+ (Diesel 6 seater)

22.75 lakhs

Safari XZ+ (Diesel 7 seater)

21.35 lakhs

Safari XZA+ (Diesel 7 seater)

22.65 lakhs

Harrier XZ+ (Diesel)

20.90 lakhs

Harrier XZA+ (Diesel)

22.20 lakhs

Nexon XZ+ (P) (Diesel)

13.43 lakhs

Nexon XZA+ (P) (Diesel)

14.08 lakhs

Nexon XZ+ (P) (Petrol)

12.13 lakhs

Nexon XZA+ (P) (Petrol)

12.78 lakhs

The SUVs are now finished in a new exterior colour called Starlight. It is a dual-tone combination of earthy bronze body colour and the roof is finished in platinum silver. The alloy wheels are finished in Jet Black. The front and rear skid plates are now finished in silver.

The interior is now finished in a dual-tone shade. Tata Motors is using Oyster White with Granite Black. There are bronze touches on the dashboard, central console and door pads. The seats get #JET embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread along with a tri-arrow design.

Tata Motors has added more equipment to the Nexon Jet Edition. 
Along with these upgrades, Tata has also added some features to all the SUVs. The Nexon is a compact SUV that comes with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, a wireless charger and an air purifier with AQi display.

The Safari and Harrier now get Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert and After Impact Braking. These features are an extension of the 14 safety features that both SUVs are already equipped with. Additionally, now all rows get a type C charger for charging the mobile devices. The Safari now gets Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats.

Tata has added four disc brakes to the Harrier Jet Edition. 
There is also an electronic parking brake in manual and automatic transmission. The Jet Edition is also equipped with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier and a wireless charger. The upholstery is now finished in Benecke-Kaliko and Oyster White with perforated leatherette and Bronze inserts. The Harrier now gets all four disc brakes.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2022, 14:05 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

