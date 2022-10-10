Tata Motors group global PV sales move up 43% to 232,750 units in Q2 FY23

Tata Motors group global passenger vehicle wholesales have surged 43 per cent to 232,750 units, claimed the automaker in a statement on Monday. The automaker also claimed that Jaguar land Rover, the British luxury car manufacturer owned by Tata group, has sold 89,999 units during the same period between July and September this year.

Jaguar wholesales for the second quarter of the current financial year were 16,631 units, while Land Rover sold 73,268 cars during the same quarter of FY23. The overall wholesale number for the auto manufacturing group has surged by 33 per cent to 335,976 units in the same quarter, as compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has started the booking process for the Tiago EV on Monday, which comes as the most affordable electric car on the market. The Tata Tiago EV comes as the all-electric variant of the popular hatchback. This comes as the first all-electric hatchback in India. Also, this is the fourth all-electric car from Tata Motors, ramping up the homegrown auto manufacturer's market share in the Indian EV space.

Speaking about the response of the customers towards the Tata Tiago EV, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the company has witnessed thousands of customers rushing to book the car online at the same time, which resulted in the website slowed down for a bit. "We are overwhelmed with the response to the Tiago.ev at our dealerships and on our website. With thousands of customers rushing to book online at the same time, the website slowed down for a bit and is restored. We regret the inconvenience to our customers. All customer enquiries and bookings related concerns are being suitably addressed. India can now go. ev with Tiago.ev," He said further.

