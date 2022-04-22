Tata Motors delivers 101 Nexon EV and Tigor EV to customers in a day.

Tata Motors delivered as many as 70 Nexon electric SUVs and 31 Tigor electric sedan to its customers during an event held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Tata Motors, India's leading electric four-wheeler manufacturer, has registered a record delivery of 101 EVs to customers in a single day. The carmaker achieved this feat during an event held in Chennai, capital of Tamil Nadu, recently. The carmaker handed over these electric cars to their customers during the event. The models that were delivered included Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. Both these EVs are currently the best-selling electric vehicle models in the country.

Tata Motors shared the information through its social media handles. The carmaker wrote, “Tata Motors has successfully delivered 101 EVs (70 Nexon EVs and 31 Tigor EVs) in a handover ceremony for customers in Chennai, marking the highest electric vehicles delivered in a single day in Tamil Nadu."

This, however, is not Tata Motors' record delivery in a day. Earlier this month, Tata delivered as many as 712 Nexon, Tigor EVs in Maharashtra and Goa in a single day. These included 564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs which were delivered to their customers.

Tata Motors, with more than 85 percent share, is India's leading carmaker in the ever-emerging electric four-wheeler segment. Last month, Tata clocked its highest ever EV sales with 3,357 units of electric vehicles. In last one year, Tata Motors has sold 19,106 units with growth of 353 percent compared to last financial year. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432 percent.

The carmaker has been receiving an average of 5,500-6,000 bookings in the past two months for its EV range. It has decided to increase production of EVs in coming days amid spike in demand.

At present, Tata Motors sells three models in its electric portfolio - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and XPRES-T. The Nexon EV is its biggest selling electric car to date that has helped Tata to become the segment leader in the EV space. It comes with an ARAI certified range of 312km on a single charge and is equipped with a powerful 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor which juices up from a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. Its waterproof battery pack meets IP67 standards.

The company also recently unveiled a new coupe style concept electric SUV, called Curvv, which it plans to launch in the next two years.

