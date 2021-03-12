Tata Motors has launched a refreshed range of vehicles called the New Forever range in Nepal. The fully refreshed versions of Tata’s passenger vehicles were the country’s first five BS6 models to be launched in one go.

The new range of cars, which include the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz and the H5, come with BS6-compliant engines, and superior design under the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language.

Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "Tata Motors’ diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of Nepal and we are delighted to bring our newest generation of passenger cars to our customers."

He also said, "The Nexon has been one of India’s earliest 5-star GNCAP rated cars, while the Altroz is the only hatchback with a 5-star GNCAP safety rating in its category. The Tiago and the Tigor, too, are committed towards the safety of its passengers with a 4-star GNCAP rating. Taking a definitive stride towards our larger goals of staying abreast of contemporary needs, we are elated to bring our newest offerings to the customers of Nepal and are excited to see it succeed."

Tata Tiago

The Tiago is equipped with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. It features manual and AMT options with advanced dual-path suspension system. It is available in six colours – Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours, with a starting price of NPR 28.00 lakh.

Tata Tigor

The new Tigor is also powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. The sleek headlamps and a premium Piano Black finish for the grille enhances its stance. It also offers superior safety, regal comfort and advanced infotainment. It is available in in five colours – Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue, with the starting price at NPR 32.50 lakh.

Tata Nexon

The new Nexon has a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can churn out 120PS of power. It also has features like electric sunroof, electronic stability program and connected car technology. The Nexon is available in six exciting colours – Foliage Green, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Calgary White, along with dual-tone roof options for all the colour options, at a starting price of NPR 39.95 lakh.

Tata Altroz

The all-new Altroz, available in 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine, is built on the new ALFA ARC architecture. It is regarded as the safest car in its segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Altroz BS6 is available in the XM+ variant, priced at NPR 35.50 lakh.

Tata H5

The latest version of H5 features the next-generation Kryotec 170 BS6 diesel engine, offering 170PS power and 350Nm of torque. It is now available in automatic transmission as well. The SUV is built on the OMEGA ARC architecture derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. It also has new features like a panoramic sunroof and 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support. It is available in five colours – Calypso Red, Orcus White, Atlas Black, Telesto Grey and Camo Green, at a starting price of NPR 84.99 lakh.