Tata Harrier, Safari SUVs get discounts of up to 35,000 in May

Tata Motors has announced benefit schemes on some of its flagship models for the month of May. The carmaker is offering discounts up to ₹35,000 on select models. As many as five Tata cars are included in the benefit scheme this month. The offers will be applicable till the end of this month. The models included in the scheme are the Harrier and Safari SUVs, Altroz and Tiago hatchbacks and the Tigor sedan. Tata's best-selling models Nexon and Punch SUVs have not been included in the benefit scheme in May.

Here is a quick look at how much one can save by buying one of these models.

Tata Harrier, Safari

TTata Motors is offering the maximum discount of ₹35,000 on Harrier and Safari, two of its flagship SUVs on offer. Both the SUVs are being offered with an exchange discount worth ₹25,000. Tata is also offering corporate discount worth up to ₹10,000 on both models. Tata recently updated the Harrier and Safari SUVs with a new Dark edition that comes with ADAS technology. While Harrier rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others, the Safari competes with Mahindra XUV700 in the three-row SUV segment.

Tata Altroz

One can save up to ₹28,000 on Tata's premium hatchback Altroz. The carmaker is offering up to ₹3,000 as corporate discount on all variants of the hatchback. Tata is also offering consumer benefits worth up to ₹15,000 on the model, depending on variants. The petrol manual variants of the hatchback gets similar benefits, but are worth lower at ₹10,000. Besides these, there is an additional exchange benefit worth ₹10,000 on offer too.

Tata Tigor

The only sedan in Tata Motors' portfolio in India gets benefits worth up to ₹33,000 in May. Besides a corporate discount of ₹3,000, Tata is offering exchange discount of ₹10,000 as well. The petrol automatic variants of the sedan is also offered with consumer benefit worth ₹15,000 while the manual variants get a higher ₹20,000 discount.

Tata Tiago

Tiago, the smallest car in Tata's lineup, is on offer with up to ₹30,000 benefit. It comes with a corporate discount of ₹5,000 and exchange benefit worth ₹10,000 on most variants. It also gets consumer benefits worth up to ₹20,000. The CNG version gets consumer benefits worth ₹10,000.

