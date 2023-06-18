HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Safari Facelift Spotted Doing High Altitude Testing

Tata Safari facelift spotted doing high altitude testing

Tata Motors is preparing for several launches this year. The manufacturer has planned three facelifts that will launch by the end of this year. Recently, HT Auto spotted test mules of Harrier and Safari on the Leh Srinagar highway. Now, the test mules have been spotted in Keylong. Tata Motors is probably conducting high altitude tests for the new petrol engine considering that the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine has already been tested.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Tata Safari will get some major cosmetic upgrades.
Tata Safari will get some major cosmetic upgrades.

Before launching the product in the market, manufacturers conduct various tests on the vehicles and ensure that the engine, electronics, components and other parts can perform in different climatic conditions. This is why often test mules of several vehicles are spotted in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

It is expected that Tata Motors will finally be launching the new petrol engines with the Safari and the Harrier. These engines were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The engine that will be used for the SUVs will have a displacement of 1.5 litres and will get high-pressure gasoline direct injection technology. Apart from this, the engines are made up of aluminium which has helped in decreasing the weight and increasing the stiffness and they have been coupled with an advanced combustion system.

One of the test mules was equipped with a new set of alloy wheels.
Other technological improvements that the engines get are dual-cam phasing, variable oil pump and integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head. The variable geometry turbocharger is water-cooled. Moreover, the valve train and timing chain are maintenance free which also helps in reliability and low cost of ownership. Special attention has been given to exhaust treatment so that the emissions are lower.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift to launch in July: Check details

The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit produces 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. It complies with BS6 Phase 2 norms and can run on regular petrol and E20 petrol. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, an automatic transmission is also expected.

The design of the Safari and Harrier will also be updated. The design will be similar to the Harrier.EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. So, the headlamps will now be LED projector units and will be placed vertically. There will be redesigned grille and bumpers too.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2023, 10:09 AM IST
