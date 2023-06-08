HT Auto
Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts spotted undergoing high-altitude testing

Tata Motors is working on the facelifted version of the Harrier and the Safari SUVs. Currently, both vehicles are being tested and they will be launched later this year. Recently, we spotted two test mules of both SUVs on the Leh-Srinagar highway. It seems like Tata Motors is doing high-altitude testing of the test mules.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 10:36 AM
Tata Safari will take design inspiration from Harrier.EV that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
These tests have already been conducted with the 2.0-litre diesel engine that the Harrier and Safari are sold with currently. So, there is a possibility that the manufacturer is testing the new petrol engine that they showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The new engine will have a displacement of 1.5 litres and will get high-pressure gasoline direct injection technology. Apart from this, the engines are made up of aluminium which has helped in decreasing the weight and increasing the stiffness and they have been coupled with an advanced combustion system.

It is expected that Tata Motors will launch the Safari and Harrier facelift with a new petrol engine.
Other technological improvements that the engines get are dual-cam phasing, variable oil pump and integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head. The variable geometry turbocharger is water-cooled. Moreover, the valve train and timing chain are maintenance free which also helps in reliability and low cost of ownership. Special attention has been given to exhaust treatment so that the emissions are lower.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift to launch in July: Check details

The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit produces 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. It complies with BS6 Phase 2 norms and can run on regular petrol and E20 petrol. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, an automatic transmission is also expected.

The design language of the test mules of Harrier and Safari was quite close to the Harrier.EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The front end has been redesigned quite heavily. It now gets a new grille and a new set of LED headlamps with a projector setup that is positioned vertically. The LED Daytime Running Lamp strips now look slimmer but are still positioned just below the bonnet.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 10:36 AM IST

