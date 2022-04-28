HT Auto
Suzuki diesel engines under scanner in Europe for emission cheating

Suzuki diesel engines are being probed in Germany, Hungary and Italy for possible emission cheating.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 09:41 AM
Suzuki's name comes as the latest addition to the list of accused automakers who have used emission cheating devices. (REUTERS)
Suzuki's name comes as the latest addition to the list of accused automakers who have used emission cheating devices. (REUTERS)
Suzuki's name comes as the latest addition to the list of accused automakers who have used emission cheating devices. (REUTERS)
Suzuki's name comes as the latest addition to the list of accused automakers who have used emission cheating devices.

Suzuki diesel engines are under scanner for emission cheating in Europe. Prosecutors in Germany, Italy and Hungary have conducted searches related to the use of illegal defeat devices that provide rigged emission readings in order to comply with European Union regulations, reports Reuters. The Suzuki diesel engines have been accused of emitting a significantly higher pollutant into the environment in real-time as compared to test environments. This brings back the memory of the widespread emission cheating scandal that rocked the automotive industry a few years ago.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share)

German prosecutors reportedly said in a statement that their investigation concerns persons responsible at Suzuki, Stellantis and component manufacturer Marelli. The statement further said that Stellantis supplied the diesel engines to Suzuki, while Marelli supplied parts for those engines. The investigation is a part of the coordinated action by Eurojust, the criminal justice cooperation agency of Europe. The agency reportedly said that the investigation is being conducted to counter the use of faulty emission devices in engines, used in cars of Suzuki.

"The devices were allegedly fitted in the Italian-built diesel engines of large numbers of cars, giving the impression that the vehicles' nitrogen oxide emissions were in line with EU regulations," the agency said.

As the report claims, the Suzuki diesel engines were assembled into the car manufacturers' models at a production plant in Hungary.

Back in 2015, Volkswagen was accused of using an emission cheating software in its TDI diesel engine powered cars. The scandal known as dieselgate rocked the entire global automotive industry. Since then several automakers have been accused of using diesel emission cheating software. Such software hides the real emission data during test environments to bring a favourable result. However, in reality, diesel engines emit a significantly higher level of pollutants into the air, which are beyond the permitted limit. Suzuki's name comes as the latest addition to the list.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Stellantis dieselgate
