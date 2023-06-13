HT Auto
Stunning Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim launched. Pity it isn't coming to India

Stunning Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim launched. Pity it isn't coming to India

Honda CR-V lineup has been expanded in select markets across the world with the introduction of the new CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim. The new variant is priced around $1,090 or approximately 90,000 over the pricing structure of the existing Honda CR-V in the US market. But for this bump up in pricing, there is quite a lot of updates to look forward to.

Honda CR-V on global roads at present is now in its sixth generation.

Honda CR-V is a popular SUV model from the Japanese brand in many countries although it failed to rake up respectable sales numbers here in India. The CR-V was taken off India shelves a few years back with the company now focused on bringing in the Honda Elevate, a mid-size SUV that is tailor-made for the Indian car market. The CR-V, however, remains a formidable and premium offering elsewhere.

Also watch: Honda Elevate SUV unveiled in India: First Look

The CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim, in particular, is likely to find excitable takers and offers both front-wheel-drive as well as all-wheel-drive systems. The Sport-L variant in particular gets gloss black exterior trim, rectangular exhaust outlets, and black 18-inch wheels. There are leather seats in the cabin while the front passenger seat can be adjusted electronically. Other feature highlights include a powered tailgate, nine-inch infotainment screen with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging pad and an eight-speaker audio system.

As far as the mechanics are concerned, the Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim gets a two-litre, four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. There is a total of 204 hp for the taking and 334 Nm of torque. The non-hybrid variants make use of a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine.

The CR-V is an extremely important model for Honda in global markets at a time when demand for SUVs is on the rise. In the US, the model starts at $30,795 (around 25 lakhs) and goes up to $40,795 (around 33.61 lakhs) for the Sport Touring AWD with hybrid variants.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2023, 08:18 AM IST
