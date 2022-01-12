Home > Auto > > Story in pics: Mercedes pips Tesla, will locally produce EQS luxury electric car

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 02:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed plans to drive in EQS flagship electric sedan in the country. The company is looking at a fourth quarter of 2022 launch timeline but more importantly, it will be the first luxury EV to be locally produced.
Mercedes EQS was unveiled for the world in 2021.
The EQS has been touted as the world's most aerodynamic car. It has a drag coefficient of just 0.20Cd. Estimates suggest it has a per-charge range of at least 500 kms.
EQS is powered by a a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, and runds on 21-inch AMG alloy wheels.
The EQS from Mercedes boasts of some phenomenal features which also includes multiple screens which together measure a whopping 55 inches.
