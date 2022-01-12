Story in pics: Mercedes pips Tesla, will locally produce EQS luxury electric car 5 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 02:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed plans to drive in EQS flagship electric sedan in the country. The company is looking at a fourth quarter of 2022 launch timeline but more importantly, it will be the first luxury EV to be locally produced. 2/5Mercedes EQS was unveiled for the world in 2021. 3/5The EQS has been touted as the world's most aerodynamic car. It has a drag coefficient of just 0.20Cd. Estimates suggest it has a per-charge range of at least 500 kms. 4/5EQS is powered by a a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, and runds on 21-inch AMG alloy wheels. 5/5The EQS from Mercedes boasts of some phenomenal features which also includes multiple screens which together measure a whopping 55 inches.