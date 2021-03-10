Stellantis NV has scrapped its plan to launch the Peugeot brand in the US market. It will instead focus on the RAM pickup trucks, Jeep SUVs and other brands under the FCA such as Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo for the United States market, revealed the auto giant that has been formed by the merger of Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Stellantis is currently, the fourth largest automobile brand in the world, formed in January. After the brand was formed, it was thought that the automaker will abandon the plan of Groupe PSA to introduce the Peugeot brand in the US market, as Stellantis already has the most profitable models under FCA in the US market. However, the abandoning of the plan was officially confirmed on Tuesday by Stellantis.

Meanwhile, while Peugeot is not being launched in the US market, its cars are likely to influence future models from other Stellantis brands globally. For example, Alfa Romeo will start production of the Tonale compact crossover later in 2021, whose platform is expected to be the same CMP found in the Peugeot 2008 subcompact crossover. Also, an electric subcompact crossover from Alfa Romeo is expected to be introduced.

Stellantis is focussing on streamlining the entire group operations across the world. The brand is planning to focus on the specific brands for specific markets where the respective automobile brands are strong. While the Groupe PSA brands will majorly focus on the European market, the FCA will continue its focus in the US and North American markets.