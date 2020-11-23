Smartphone to smartcar: This SUV parks itself at the touch of a phone screen

Cars are getting smarter with every passing day and most of the improvements, advancements or even the slightest of enhancements bring about the promise of a more connected, a more convenient and a safer experience for the owner and passengers. Once such move which would surely increase the convenience aspect is the ability to park a car remotely and the latest Volkswagen Touareg SUV is claiming to have pushed the bar a little higher in this regard.

While semi-autonomous systems in many vehicles allow for hands-free parking, the third-generation Touareg can be made to park itself - or get out of tight spots - at the press of a button on the owner's smartphone. The person need not even be inside the vehicle.

It is reported that the software to control this functionality has two modes. While the driver can choose to be inside the vehicle in the first mode, he or she can also make use of the functionality from outside, in the second mode. The VW Remote Park Assist Plus app takes control of the vehicle in both instances and can be helpful in a wide variety of situations. Can't parallel park? Let the app handle it. Car standing in a pool of water? No worries, it will help itself out. Cannot find a parking spot in the first place? The app will use its Nav abilities to look for a space.

Volkswagen Touareg will be able to drive itself out if so commanded by the owner on his or her mobile app.

The mobile app also allows the owner to switch the engine on or off which makes it possible for the vehicle to help itself.

Many are comparing the feature to the 'Summon' feature that Tesla has begun offering in some of its electric vehicles. And while it may or may not be similar, it appears to offer the same sort of functionality which is finding many takers these days.

Remote operation is made possible by the use of several cameras and sensors all around a car. These detect obstacles, measure distances and can even make emergency adjustments in case of a sudden shift in real-world surroundings.

And while skeptics maintain that AI is replacing humans but can never be as good, technology is claiming to improve lives with every update, every other day.