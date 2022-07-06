HT Auto
Small and medium cars have to comply with fuel consumption standards: MoRTH

Previously FCS was applicable for heavy vehicles like trucks and buses.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2022, 04:03 PM
Small and medium cars have to comply with FCS under the revised norm.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification, amending a rule of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, including the light and medium passenger vehicles under the ambit of the fuel consumption standards (FCS). This means the light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles across various categories like personal and commercial, manufactured in India or imported here will have to comply with this norm. The new notification proposes the vehicles have to comply with the revised norm by 1st April 2023.

The MoRTH also said that the aim of this notification is to introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles in India. This move is expected to bring down the pollution level as well. However, once this proposal becomes a rule, the automakers will have to invest heavily in improving their vehicles' fuel efficiency.

MoRTH said that the continued compliance to the standards shall be verified as per the procedure of conformity of production, outlined in Automotive Industry Standard 149. Prior to this latest notification, the fuel consumption standard compliance was limited to motor vehicles of the M1 category. This includes motor vehicles used for carrying passengers, comprising not more than eight seats. The compliance is for vehicles with a gross weight of up to 3.5 tonnes.

MoRTH has invited comments and suggestions from all stakeholders, within 30 days from the date of the said notification.

In the constant speed fuel consumption (CSFC) protocol, trucks are driven at a steady speed of 40 kmph and 60 kmph on a test track, while buses are driven at a constant speed of 50 kmph. Once the final notification is issued, the government will upload the test results for every model of vehicle in these categories on a portal, said the ministry.

 

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 03:47 PM IST
