It's been just a day or two Tesla Model 3 police car testing in the UK has made headlines. Now Czech auto manufacturer Skoda from Volkswagen group has unveiled emergency service variants of its Enyaq iV all-electric SUV.

The emergency service variants of the Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV comes available in three variants - police, fire service and ambulance. While the emergency service variants of the Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV gets distinctive blue-blinkering lights and special body decals, mechanically they are the same as the standard version meant for common buyers.

The Skoda Enyaq iV all-electric SUV are available in 62 and 82 kWh battery pack options. The SUV can run up to 536 km on a single charge and gets rapid charging technology allowing 80% charging in less than 40 minutes.

Skoda Enyaq iV comes with generous interior space. It gets 585-litre of boot capacity that can be expanded up to 1,710-litre with the rear seats folded down. The emergency service variant of the Skoda Enyaq also gets some special features and communication devices inside the cabin compared to the regular variant.

The Skoda Enyaq iV emergency variant joins the list of other models from the Czech car brand that too come with emergency variants on offer. Skoda Octavia, Superb estate, Karoq SUV are other models that are used by emergency services.

Skoda touts the reduced maintenance requirements and significant running-cost savings typical to electric cars as particularly attractive to police, ambulance and fire-service customers, as well as its high ground clearance and upcoming four-wheel-drive variant.

UK emergency services are aiming to convert their vehicle fleet into green vehicles on the back of the country's plan to go carbon neutral.