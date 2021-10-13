Skoda to launch Kodiaq facelift SUV in India in January next year

The cabin of the Kodiaq facelift SUV also gets changes. In addition to the new trim slats, additional contrast stitching is now included on the dashboard and door panels of the Kodiaq, which can accommodate up to seven people with an optional third-row folding seat.

The new Kodiaq also gets ventilated seats, including a massage function as option for the driver and front passenger and is a first for the model range. The LED ambient lighting also has more features. The Skoda SUV now comes equipped with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and a 9.2-inch infotainment system.

Two diesel and three gasoline engines provide outputs of between 150 hp and 245 hp. The 2.0 TSI petrol engine fitted in the RS variants makes its debut in the Kodiaq. The entry-level 1.5-litre TSI is the only variant available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. All other variants are fitted with a 7-speed DSG transmission as standard; all-wheel drive also comes standard with the new Kodiaq that deliver 190 hp or more.