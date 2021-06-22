Skoda Rapid all set to be replaced by a bigger, more premium sedan this year

Skoda Rapid sedan might have reached the end of its life cycle as the Czech carmaker has confirmed it will not launch this model in India anymore. Instead, the carmaker is now preparing to launch a new model for the sedan segment for Indian customers, which will be positioned above the existing Rapid model.

Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India, confirmed the developments while replying to users on social media platform. He said, "We will not launch a new Rapid. We will unveil at the end of the year a new mid sized sedan that will be positioned above the current Rapid."

The upcoming Skoda sedan, which is likely to be based on the carmaker's MQB A0 (IN) platform, is being tested on Indian roads. According to reports, the new sedan, called Slavia, will be bigger in size compared to the existing Rapid models, and will be more premium offering panoramic sunroof - a feature even Skoda's flagship Octavia missed out.

Hollis has hinted that the new sedan is likely to be launched some time later this year. Replying to one user who asked whether Skoda will bring in the new generation Fabia hatchback to India, he said the carmaker has no such plans yet as it remains busy for the launch of Kushaq SUV this weekend and a new sedan later in 2021.

Hollis also said that Skoda Rapid might have reached the end of its life cycle as the carmaker is internally discussing the date when it will be eventually pulled out of production in India. However, the carmaker may offer Rapid sedan with CNG option soon for Indian customers.

Skoda had launched the Rapid sedan back in November 2011 for the first time in India. The sedan received a facelift in 2017 and later was upgraded with a BS 6 engine when stricter emission norms kicked in. The existing models of Rapid is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing 110PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 175Nm.