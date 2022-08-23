Skoda reveals first exterior sketches of electric Vision 7S concept car

Skoda Auto says that the new design language of the Vision 7S concept car reflects the company's brand values.

Skoda Auto has revealed the first exterior sketches of the Vision 7S concept car, giving a preview of the vehicle's design language. The SUV features a striking front end design with T-shaped headlights. It gets wider and flatter grille, which is dark and closed. The vehicle's front headlights have been repositioned to the edge and are arranged in two rows one above the other. The sharply defined daytime running light strip above the headlights extend laterally into the pronounced wings, extending the light cluster to form a ‘T’.

The bonnet has been sharply contoured while the striking and completely redesigned bumper features seven vertically arranged air inlets, with the central one sporting an insert in eye-catching orange tone.

The Skoda Vision 7S concept car's lower apron area has been fitted with an aluminium underride guard. Its wheels are large and aerodynamically optimised, emphasising the SUV's powerful visual appearance. On the side, the view of the vehicle is defined by clear surfaces and a gently sloping roof line to the rear.

Skoda says that its new design language reflects the company's brand values such as robustness, functionality and authenticity. It also gets spacious interior, durable, sustainable materials and aerodynamic, efficient body.

Earlier, Skoda has offered a sneak peak into the interior of the Vision 7S electric vehicle. The concept electric car will be unveiled globally on August 30. The interior sketch revealed the space and design of the interior of the concept EV as well as its modern and simplistic design language inside the cabin.

The concept vehicle's cabin will offer two modes for the first time - Drive mode and Relax mode. The latter will automatically adjust the steering wheel and dashboard with centre screen flipping from horizontal mode to vertical. The concept EV will offer generous space for up to seven people sitting on all three rows.

