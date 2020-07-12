Skoda Rapid Rider Plus to launch in India soon: Sources

Skoda is planning to launch a new variant in the Rapid line-up which goes by the name 'Rider Plus'. It will be a replacement to the current entry-level Rider variant, sources have informed HT Auto.

Skoda has already halted bookings for the Rapid Rider and the variant will go off sale with the arrival of the new Rider Plus variant. The company is currently working on meeting the already booked orders of Rapid Rider variant.

The Rider Plus will be a slightly costlier variant which will come with a longer feature list. It will most likely receive bits like new colour options, alloy wheels and LED DRLs. With the departure of the Rider trim, the Rider Plus will become the new entry-level variant.

Apart from new colour options and features, rest of the details will most likely remain the same. In terms of mechanicals, it will draw power from the same 1.0-litre unit which delivers 81 kW (110 PS) at 5,000-5,250 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It will use the same 6-speed manual gearbox which transmits power to the front wheels. Its fuel economy rating stands at 18.97 km/l. The Rapid will also receive an automatic transmission option by September.

As far as pricing goes, it will be around ₹0.75 lakh to ₹1 lakh costlier than the outgoing Rider trim.

Currently, the Rapid line-up starts from ₹7.49 lakh* and extends up to ₹11,79 lakh*. Its base Rider trim undercuts all its segment competitors and also feature a more comprehensive feature package, hence the popularity.

The Rapid Rider Plus will be a better equipped variant, but at a higher cost.

*ex-showroom