Skoda Auto India on Wednesday launched Rapid Rider Plus variant of the sedan at an introductory price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex showroom, pan India). The variant is an addition to the available options of the Rapid TSI which was launched on May 26 at a starting price point of ₹7.49 lakh (ex showroom).

Rapid TSI has enjoyed a certain degree of success despite the current challenges that the Indian automotive sector faces. Skoda is hoping that the the Raider Plus variant builds on that success courtesy its dominant black and silver design elements highlighted by the black facade of the signature grille up front. The variant gets decorative side foils, glossy black decor on the B pillars, trunk lip garnish and new window chrome garnish.

On the inside, Rapid Raider Plus variant gets a new dual-tone ebony sand colour theme with ivory slate upholstery. There is also a stainless steel scuff plate with 'Rapid' inscription.

The 6.5 inch infotainment unit is equipped with SmartLink technology and supports navigation and is compatible with MirrorLink, Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The car also gets Climatronic technology with filter to keep dust and polled out. Some of the other highlights in the cabin are adjustable dual rear AC vents, 12 V power socket in front and rear centre console, height and length adjustable multifunction steering wheel, adjustable headrests, foldable armrests, central locking system with remote control and multi-functional display.

Powering the Rapid is a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine which generates around 108 bhp and has max torque of 175 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit and the vehicle claims to have a fuel efficiency of 18.97 kilometres to every litre of fuel.

The decision to introduce the new variant shortly after the Rapid TSI was launched, according to Zac Hollis - Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, stems from the success the car has enjoyed over the last few months. "An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and broaden the Rapid range," he said in a press statement issued by the company. "The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class leading safety features, at a very competitive price point."