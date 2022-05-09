HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition launched at 15.99 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition pays homage to the carmaker's motorsport heritage and Rally Monte Carlo.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2022, 02:30 PM
Skoda Auto India on Monday launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in the country at 15.99 lakh for the 1.0 TSI six-speed manual variant while the range topping 1.5 TSI seven-speed DSG unit has been priced at 19.49 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The latest model is an ode to the brand's success at the legendary ‘Queen of Rallies’ and the World Rally Championships as well as its India 2.0 vision. 

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition Exterior Highlights: 

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition features sporty black design elements and will be made available exclusively in Tornado Red and Candy White colours. The glossy carbon steel paint roof will contrasts the body colours. The vehicle sports the signature Skoda grille adorned with a glossy black surround while the ORVMs too borrow the glossy black shade.

(Also read | Skoda Kushaq prices hiked up to 70,000)

The Monte Carlo edition Kushaq rides on wheels are R17 dual-tone Vega 43.18 cms alloys that directly descend from the Octavia vRS 245. The new Kushaq also gets a Monte Carlo fender garnish in place of the Skoda badge. The roof comes standard with an electric sunroof with anti-pinch technology. The carbon steel roof complements the matte black roof rails running along the edge and the dark chrome external door handles below. 

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition Interior Highlights: 

On the inside, the cabin of the latest Kushaq carries forward the motorsport heritage through the Luxe Interiors with Red and Black dual-tone upholstery and Ruby Red metallic inserts that adorn the width of the dashboard and the centre console, continuing onward to the front doors. There is Red ambient lighting at the front passenger dashboard provides.

The front of the vehicle gets ventilated Red and Black leather seats with ‘Monte Carlo’ inscribed in the headrests. The rear hosts Red and Black leatherette seats with ‘Monte Carlo’ inscriptions in two of the headrests too. Door armrests and the one at the centre in the front has red stitching in them. The leather wrap on the two-spoke multi-function steering also gets prominent, delectable red stitching on it.

On the driver’s instrument console, there is a 20.32-cm Virtual Cockpit with a red theme. The centre of the dashboard features a 25.4-cm infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps and a red theme. The 1.0 TSI Kushaq Monte Carlo will come standard with Start-Stop recuperation feature that improves fuel efficiency.

First Published Date: 09 May 2022, 02:13 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda Auto Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition Skoda Kushaq Kushaq
