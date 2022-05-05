Skoda Kushaq prices hiked by upto 70,000 ahead of Monte Carlo edition launch

Skoda Kushaq SUV was launched in India in June last year at a starting price of ₹ 10.49 lakh. The price of the entry-level variant will now cost ₹ 11.29 lakh.

Skoda has increased the price of its flagship compact SUV Kushaq. The carmaker has updated the price list on its official website which shows a hike of up to ₹70,000 for some of the variants. Skoda had launched the Kushaq SUV in June last year to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The hike in price comes days before the carmaker is set to launch the top-of-the-range Kushaq Monte Carlo edition on May 9.

According to the new price list released by Skoda, Kushaq will become costlier by ₹30,000 for its entry-level Active variant offers 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine with manual transmission. While the launch price was ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the price was hiked earlier by ₹50,000 to ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Among the manual variants, Kushaq's 1.5-litre Style variant will now cost ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom) with a hike of ₹70,000.

In the automatic variants of the Kushaq, the price increase starts from the 1.0-litre Ambition variant. It will now cost ₹14.59 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of ₹25,000. The top-of-the-range 1.5-litre Style variant with DCT gearbox and six airbags will cost ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an increase of ₹60,000.

Some of the variants of the Kushaq SUV which have not been affected by the latest price hike are Ambition Classic manual and automatic. The new Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic trim was launched last month at a starting price of ₹12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and positioned between the base Active and the Ambition variant. The automatic version of the Ambition Classic costs ₹14.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda will launch the Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq SUV next week. The new variant will sit on top of the existing variants. It is expected to come with several cosmetic updates like a more sporting exterior design and interior colour theme to make it stand out among other variants of Kushaq SUV. Kushaq, along with Slavia, has played a key part in reviving Skoda's sales in India in recent times.

